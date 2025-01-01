$24,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-507-9910
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Step into the sleek and stylish 2023 Hyundai Elantra, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This stunning black sedan offers a perfect blend of comfort, technology, and performance. With its spacious interior and a smooth-riding CVT transmission, the Elantra delivers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
Equipped with an impressive array of features, this Elantra ensures you are always connected and confident on the road. Benefit from the peace of mind provided by advanced safety features such as lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and a rear-view camera. Stay warm on those chilly mornings with heated seats and steering wheel, and navigate with ease using the integrated navigation system.
Ready to experience the modern driving experience? Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today for a test drive in this remarkable 2023 Hyundai Elantra.
Here are five features of this vehicle with the most sizzle:
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and cozy on those cold Canadian mornings.
- Navigation System: Never get lost again.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with confidence knowing you are protected.
- Lane Keeping Assist: Stay safe and centered on the road.
- Remote Engine Start: Warm up your car from the comfort of your home.
Paulette Auto Sales
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
