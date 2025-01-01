Menu
<p>Step into the sleek and stylish 2023 Hyundai Elantra, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This stunning black sedan offers a perfect blend of comfort, technology, and performance. With its spacious interior and a smooth-riding CVT transmission, the Elantra delivers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>Equipped with an impressive array of features, this Elantra ensures you are always connected and confident on the road. Benefit from the peace of mind provided by advanced safety features such as lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and a rear-view camera. Stay warm on those chilly mornings with heated seats and steering wheel, and navigate with ease using the integrated navigation system.</p><p>Ready to experience the modern driving experience? Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today for a test drive in this remarkable 2023 Hyundai Elantra.</p><p>Here are five features of this vehicle with the most sizzle:</p><ol><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay comfortable and cozy on those cold Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Never get lost again.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing you are protected.</li><li><strong>Lane Keeping Assist:</strong> Stay safe and centered on the road.</li><li><strong>Remote Engine Start:</strong> Warm up your car from the comfort of your home.</li></ol>

2023 Hyundai Elantra

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
12134412

Paulette Auto Sales

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN KMHLM4AG4PU422145

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
