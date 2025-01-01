$24,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-507-9910
Certified
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Step into the sleek and stylish 2023 Hyundai Elantra, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This sophisticated sedan boasts a captivating grey exterior, a comfortable four-door design, and a powerful yet fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine. Enjoy the smooth ride of its variable CVT transmission, perfect for navigating Canadian roads with ease. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Elantra delivers a refined and enjoyable driving experience.
This well-equipped Elantra is loaded with modern features designed to enhance comfort, safety, and convenience. Stay connected with the world through its integrated AM/FM radio, HD radio, and satellite radio options. Stay warm and cozy with the heated front seats and steering wheel, ideal for those chilly Canadian mornings. Navigate with confidence thanks to the integrated navigation system, while the blind spot monitor and lane departure warning systems ensure a safe and worry-free journey.
Here are five of the Elantra's most sizzle-worthy features:
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy no matter the weather with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.
- Navigation System: Never get lost again! Navigate to your destination with ease using the built-in navigation system.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with greater peace of mind knowing that the blind spot monitor will alert you to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Remote Engine Start: Warm up your car on a chilly morning from the comfort of your home with the remote engine start feature.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear in any weather with the heated mirrors that prevent fogging and ice buildup.
Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to experience the 2023 Hyundai Elantra for yourself!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910