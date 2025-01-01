Menu
<p>Step into the sleek and stylish 2023 Hyundai Elantra, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors! This sophisticated sedan boasts a captivating grey exterior, a comfortable four-door design, and a powerful yet fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine. Enjoy the smooth ride of its variable CVT transmission, perfect for navigating Canadian roads with ease. Whether youre commuting to work or embarking on a weekend adventure, the Elantra delivers a refined and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>This well-equipped Elantra is loaded with modern features designed to enhance comfort, safety, and convenience. Stay connected with the world through its integrated AM/FM radio, HD radio, and satellite radio options. Stay warm and cozy with the heated front seats and steering wheel, ideal for those chilly Canadian mornings. Navigate with confidence thanks to the integrated navigation system, while the blind spot monitor and lane departure warning systems ensure a safe and worry-free journey.</p><p><strong>Here are five of the Elantras most sizzle-worthy features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats & Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy no matter the weather with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Never get lost again! Navigate to your destination with ease using the built-in navigation system.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with greater peace of mind knowing that the blind spot monitor will alert you to vehicles in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Remote Engine Start:</strong> Warm up your car on a chilly morning from the comfort of your home with the remote engine start feature.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Keep your vision clear in any weather with the heated mirrors that prevent fogging and ice buildup.</li></ul><p>Visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today to experience the 2023 Hyundai Elantra for yourself!</p>

2023 Hyundai Elantra

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

12134415

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Paulette Auto Sales

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN KMHLM4AG4PU422114

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
