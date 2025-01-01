Menu
<p>Step into the sleek and stylish 2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This grey sedan is in excellent condition, boasting only 38,564km on the odometer. The Elantra Essential offers a smooth and efficient ride thanks to its reliable 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission. Its comfortable and well-appointed interior features include heated front seats, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel, making every drive enjoyable. Safety is paramount with features like lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a back-up camera, giving you peace of mind on the road.</p><p>Experience the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and efficiency in the 2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, keep your hands on the wheel with steering wheel audio controls, and stay connected with the integrated HD Radio and auxiliary audio input. Its spacious interior is perfect for both short commutes and longer trips, and the rear window defroster ensures clear visibility even in challenging weather conditions. Come visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today and take this impressive vehicle for a test drive!</p>

2023 Hyundai Elantra

38,564 KM

$24,288

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential IVT

12216984

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential IVT

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,288

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,564KM
VIN KMHLM4AG6PU433518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$24,288

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

2023 Hyundai Elantra