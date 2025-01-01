$24,288+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Essential IVT
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$24,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,564 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the sleek and stylish 2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This grey sedan is in excellent condition, boasting only 38,564km on the odometer. The Elantra Essential offers a smooth and efficient ride thanks to its reliable 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission. Its comfortable and well-appointed interior features include heated front seats, power windows, and a tilt steering wheel, making every drive enjoyable. Safety is paramount with features like lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a back-up camera, giving you peace of mind on the road.
Experience the perfect blend of comfort, technology, and efficiency in the 2023 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, keep your hands on the wheel with steering wheel audio controls, and stay connected with the integrated HD Radio and auxiliary audio input. Its spacious interior is perfect for both short commutes and longer trips, and the rear window defroster ensures clear visibility even in challenging weather conditions. Come visit Stephen Fitzgerald Motors today and take this impressive vehicle for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
