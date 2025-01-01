Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Kia Stinger

45,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Stinger

GT Elite AWD w/Suede Package

Watch This Vehicle
12547166

2023 Kia Stinger

GT Elite AWD w/Suede Package

Location

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-935-9766

  1. 1747859449
  2. 1747859450
  3. 1747859450
  4. 1747859450
  5. 1747859448
  6. 1747859451
  7. 1747859449
  8. 1747859450
  9. 1747859451
  10. 1747859450
  11. 1747859450
  12. 1747859448
  13. 1747859447
  14. 1747859447
  15. 1747859450
  16. 1747859451
  17. 1747859451
  18. 1747859451
  19. 1747859448
  20. 1747859447
  21. 1747859449
  22. 1747859449
  23. 1747859451
  24. 1747859448
  25. 1747859450
  26. 1747859451
  27. 1747859450
  28. 1747859447
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAE55LC2P6131171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black+Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loan Services

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SL 119,611 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury for sale in Cornwall, ON
2020 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium Luxury 100,100 KM $29,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak for sale in Cornwall, ON
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak 7,659 KM $109,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Loan Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loan Services

Auto Loan Services

17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-935-XXXX

(click to show)

613-935-9766

Alternate Numbers
613-861-1317
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loan Services

613-935-9766

2023 Kia Stinger