2023 Lincoln Aviator

0 KM

Details Description

$85,025

+ tax & licensing
$85,025

+ taxes & licensing

Miller Hughes Ford

613-932-2584

2023 Lincoln Aviator

2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

613-932-2584

$85,025

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9390349
  • Stock #: 23003
  • VIN: 5LM5J7XC7PGL07462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour INFINITE BLACK MET
  • Interior Colour brown leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23003
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

RESERVE AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Miller Hughes Ford

Miller Hughes Ford

711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1

