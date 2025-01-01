Menu
<p>Are you ready to experience the ultimate in rugged capability and bold style? At Bow Tie Auto Sales, were thrilled to present this head-turning 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT, a pickup truck thats as ready for adventure as you are. This powerful machine boasts the renowned RAM performance, ready to conquer both city streets and off-road trails. With a mere 20,879km on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to be your reliable partner for years to come.</p><p>This RAM 1500 SPORT is more than just a workhorse; its a statement. It offers a driving experience that is both commanding and comfortable, perfect for tackling those long drives. The Sport trim offers a sleek, aggressive aesthetic that makes it stand out from the crowd. Its four-wheel-drive system provides exceptional grip and control in any weather conditions, making it a dependable choice for the Canadian climate. This 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT is a testament to RAMs commitment to quality, power, and undeniable presence.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this RAM 1500 SPORT a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Aggressive Exterior Styling:</strong> Turn heads with the Sport trims bold design, featuring distinctive badging, a sporty grille, and eye-catching accents.</li><li><strong>Powerful Engine Performance:</strong> Experience the thrill of a robust engine, delivering impressive horsepower and torque for effortless towing and hauling capabilities.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior Comfort:</strong> Step inside to a refined cabin with premium materials, comfortable seating, and advanced technology that elevates every journey.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, including a large touchscreen display and smartphone integration.</li><li><strong>Four-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Confidently navigate any terrain with the advanced four-wheel-drive system, providing superior traction and control in all conditions.</li></ul><p> </p>

20,879 KM

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-363-9579

VIN 1C6SRFVT0PN514083

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you ready to experience the ultimate in rugged capability and bold style? At Bow Tie Auto Sales, we're thrilled to present this head-turning 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT, a pickup truck that's as ready for adventure as you are. This powerful machine boasts the renowned RAM performance, ready to conquer both city streets and off-road trails. With a mere 20,879km on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to be your reliable partner for years to come.

This RAM 1500 SPORT is more than just a workhorse; it's a statement. It offers a driving experience that is both commanding and comfortable, perfect for tackling those long drives. The Sport trim offers a sleek, aggressive aesthetic that makes it stand out from the crowd. Its four-wheel-drive system provides exceptional grip and control in any weather conditions, making it a dependable choice for the Canadian climate. This 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT is a testament to RAM's commitment to quality, power, and undeniable presence.

Here are some of the features that make this RAM 1500 SPORT a must-see:

  • Aggressive Exterior Styling: Turn heads with the Sport trim's bold design, featuring distinctive badging, a sporty grille, and eye-catching accents.
  • Powerful Engine Performance: Experience the thrill of a robust engine, delivering impressive horsepower and torque for effortless towing and hauling capabilities.
  • Luxurious Interior Comfort: Step inside to a refined cabin with premium materials, comfortable seating, and advanced technology that elevates every journey.
  • Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, including a large touchscreen display and smartphone integration.
  • Four-Wheel Drive Capability: Confidently navigate any terrain with the advanced four-wheel-drive system, providing superior traction and control in all conditions.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-363-9579

