$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Bow Tie Auto Sales
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
613-363-9579
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to experience the ultimate in rugged capability and bold style? At Bow Tie Auto Sales, we're thrilled to present this head-turning 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT, a pickup truck that's as ready for adventure as you are. This powerful machine boasts the renowned RAM performance, ready to conquer both city streets and off-road trails. With a mere 20,879km on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to be your reliable partner for years to come.
This RAM 1500 SPORT is more than just a workhorse; it's a statement. It offers a driving experience that is both commanding and comfortable, perfect for tackling those long drives. The Sport trim offers a sleek, aggressive aesthetic that makes it stand out from the crowd. Its four-wheel-drive system provides exceptional grip and control in any weather conditions, making it a dependable choice for the Canadian climate. This 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT is a testament to RAM's commitment to quality, power, and undeniable presence.
Here are some of the features that make this RAM 1500 SPORT a must-see:
- Aggressive Exterior Styling: Turn heads with the Sport trim's bold design, featuring distinctive badging, a sporty grille, and eye-catching accents.
- Powerful Engine Performance: Experience the thrill of a robust engine, delivering impressive horsepower and torque for effortless towing and hauling capabilities.
- Luxurious Interior Comfort: Step inside to a refined cabin with premium materials, comfortable seating, and advanced technology that elevates every journey.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a state-of-the-art infotainment system, including a large touchscreen display and smartphone integration.
- Four-Wheel Drive Capability: Confidently navigate any terrain with the advanced four-wheel-drive system, providing superior traction and control in all conditions.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales
Email Bow Tie Auto Sales
Bow Tie Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-363-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-363-9579