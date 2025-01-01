$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
2023 RAM 1500
SPORT
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,962 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Look no further than this pre-owned 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT, available now at Bow Tie Auto Sales! This rugged machine is ready to tackle both your daily commute and your weekend adventures. With its bold design, comfortable interior, and legendary RAM toughness, this truck is built to impress. It boasts a robust 4-wheel-drive system and a responsive automatic transmission, making every drive a confident one. Showing just 31,962km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 SPORT is practically begging for a new owner to put it to work or play.
This RAM 1500 SPORT is more than just a workhorse; it's packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Prepare to be captivated by its:
- Aggressive Styling: Turn heads wherever you go with its distinctive SPORT trim, featuring a bold grille, muscular lines, and a commanding presence.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into a comfortable cabin equipped with premium materials and thoughtfully designed details for a truly refined ride.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system, offering seamless integration for your devices and effortless navigation.
- Powerful Performance: Experience the thrill of a potent engine, delivering impressive towing capacity and confident acceleration for any task.
- Unwavering Capability: Conquer any terrain with its 4-wheel-drive system, providing exceptional traction and control in all weather conditions.
613-363-9579