<p>Looking for a powerful and capable pickup that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Look no further than this pre-owned 2023 RAM 1500 SPORT, available now at Bow Tie Auto Sales! This rugged machine is ready to tackle both your daily commute and your weekend adventures. With its bold design, comfortable interior, and legendary RAM toughness, this truck is built to impress. It boasts a robust 4-wheel-drive system and a responsive automatic transmission, making every drive a confident one. Showing just 31,962km on the odometer, this RAM 1500 SPORT is practically begging for a new owner to put it to work or play.</p><p>This RAM 1500 SPORT is more than just a workhorse; its packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Prepare to be captivated by its:</p><ul><li><strong>Aggressive Styling:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with its distinctive SPORT trim, featuring a bold grille, muscular lines, and a commanding presence.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Sink into a comfortable cabin equipped with premium materials and thoughtfully designed details for a truly refined ride.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly infotainment system, offering seamless integration for your devices and effortless navigation.</li><li><strong>Powerful Performance:</strong> Experience the thrill of a potent engine, delivering impressive towing capacity and confident acceleration for any task.</li><li><strong>Unwavering Capability:</strong> Conquer any terrain with its 4-wheel-drive system, providing exceptional traction and control in all weather conditions.</li></ul><p> </p>

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-363-9579

VIN 1C6SRFVT7PN514081

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

