<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 5pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 3.75pt 0pt 3.75pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Vehicle Description: 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 5pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 3.75pt 0pt 3.75pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Price: $35,555</span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Mileage: 12,614 km</span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Location: Bowtie Auto Sales, 532 Second Street West, Cornwall, Ontario</span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contact: 613-363-9597 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 5pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 3.75pt 0pt 3.75pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Introducing the stylish and versatile 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS—now available at Bowtie Auto Sales! This stunning white SUV combines contemporary design with cutting-edge technology, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking both style and substance. With only 12,614 km on the odometer, this vehicle is practically brand new and is priced competitively at just $35,555.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 5pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 3.75pt 0pt 3.75pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Exterior & Interior Features:</span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>The exterior of the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS is characterized by its bold lines and sporty silhouette, finished in a pristine white that truly stands out on the road. The RS trim adds unique design elements, such as black accents and stylish wheel designs, enhancing its dynamic appearance. Inside, the cabin is spacious and packed with modern amenities, offering comfortable seating for up to five passengers and ample cargo room for all your gear.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 5pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 3.75pt 0pt 3.75pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Technology & Comfort:</span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>This Equinox RS is equipped with the latest technology to keep you connected and entertained on the road. The intuitive infotainment system features a large touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration capabilities through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Enjoy premium sound quality with an upgraded audio system that makes every journey enjoyable. With features like heated front seats and a panoramic sunroof (depending on options), you’ll experience true comfort in every drive.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 5pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 3.75pt 0pt 3.75pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Performance & Safety:</span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Powering the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS is an efficient engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride, whether youre navigating city streets or heading out on a weekend adventure. The SUV also comes equipped with advanced safety features, including lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and a rearview camera, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 5pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 3.75pt 0pt 3.75pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Financing Options:</span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><br /></span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>At Bowtie Auto Sales, we understand that financing your new vehicle is important. Thats why we offer flexible financing and leasing options tailored to meet your needs and budget. Our friendly staff is here to guide you through the entire process, ensuring you find the right plan to fit your lifestyle.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 5pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 3.75pt 0pt 3.75pt 0pt;><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Don’t wait—this exceptional 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS won’t last long! Visit us today at 532 Second Street West, Cornwall, Ontario, or call 613-363-9597 to learn more and schedule your test drive. Experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and advanced technology at Bowtie Auto Sales—where your next adventure awaits!</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 5pt; margin-bottom: 0pt; padding: 3.75pt 0pt 3.75pt 0pt;> </p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-5e234265-7fff-1acf-0fa7-d2c7658b80a3> </span></p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,555

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 3gnaxwegors234452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

