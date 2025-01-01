$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
Bow Tie Auto Sales
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
613-363-9579
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,395 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and stylish pickup that can handle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way? Bow Tie Auto Sales is proud to present this exceptional 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. This rugged and refined truck, boasting a clean white exterior and a sleek black interior, is ready to impress. With only 35,395 km on the odometer, this Silverado is practically brand new and ready for adventure. Its robust 4-wheel drive system and automatic transmission make it a reliable companion for both city streets and off-road excursions.
This Silverado 1500 RST isn't just about brawn; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The four-door configuration provides ample space for passengers and cargo. This truck is built to provide comfort and convenience.
Here are some of the standout features of this 2024 Silverado 1500 RST:
- Bold Presence: The Silverado's aggressive stance and head-turning white exterior make a statement wherever you go.
- Commanding Drive: The 4-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently tackle any road condition.
- Seamless Shifting: Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission.
- Modern Interior: Step into a refined black interior, designed for comfort and convenience.
- Ready for Anything: Built to handle the demands of daily life and weekend adventures.
Vehicle Features
