<p>Looking for a powerful and stylish pickup that can handle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way? Bow Tie Auto Sales is proud to present this exceptional 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST. This rugged and refined truck, boasting a clean white exterior and a sleek black interior, is ready to impress. With only 35,395 km on the odometer, this Silverado is practically brand new and ready for adventure. Its robust 4-wheel drive system and automatic transmission make it a reliable companion for both city streets and off-road excursions.</p><p>This Silverado 1500 RST isnt just about brawn; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The four-door configuration provides ample space for passengers and cargo. This truck is built to provide comfort and convenience.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this 2024 Silverado 1500 RST:</p><ul><li><strong>Bold Presence:</strong> The Silverados aggressive stance and head-turning white exterior make a statement wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Commanding Drive:</strong> The 4-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently tackle any road condition.</li><li><strong>Seamless Shifting:</strong> Experience effortless driving with the responsive automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Modern Interior:</strong> Step into a refined black interior, designed for comfort and convenience.</li><li><strong>Ready for Anything:</strong> Built to handle the demands of daily life and weekend adventures.</li></ul><p> </p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

35,395 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Z71

12676356

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Z71

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-363-9579

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,395KM
VIN 3GCUDEED2RG115285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-363-9579

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500