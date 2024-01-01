$69,440+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E
PREMIUM
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E
PREMIUM
Location
Miller Hughes Ford Lincoln
711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1
613-932-2584
$69,440
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 3FMTK3SU6RMA14208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24442
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
PREMIUM AWD SRB
Miller Hughes Ford Lincoln
711 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3S1
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E