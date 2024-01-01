$58,995+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon
4WD Crew Cab Elevation
Location
Auto Loan Services
17339 Cornwall Center Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-935-9766
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114 KM
Vehicle Description
Why buy new? Save thousands on this 2024 GMC Canyon Elevation, 2.7L Turbo Max 310HP, 430lb-ft torque, 8 Speed Transmission, 4x4. Towing capacity is: 7,700lbs.
Off-road suspension with 2" factory lift and ultra-wide track. Keyless open and start; includes remote keyless entry. 11.3" diagonal center touch-screen and 11" diagonal Driver Information Center.
Versatile and Sleek looking truck.
There is only: 134kms (yes 134kms)
We as a Dealer bought it from a New Truck Dealer.
Au plaisir de vous server en Français!
Come see it at:
Endless Roads RV, Marine & Auto.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
