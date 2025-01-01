Menu
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 AT4 for sale in Cornwall, ON

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

35,568 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500

AT4

12755310

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

AT4

Location

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

613-363-9579

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,568KM
VIN 1GT19PEY7RF239931

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,568 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bow Tie Auto Sales

Bow Tie Auto Sales

532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Bow Tie Auto Sales

613-363-9579

2024 GMC Sierra 2500