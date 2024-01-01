Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a sporty and stylish sedan thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2024 Honda Civic Sport CVT, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek blue sedan is in excellent condition with only 41,283km on the odometer, so you can be sure its ready for many more adventures.</p><p>The Civic Sport is a head-turner, offering a blend of sportiness and practicality. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine, responsive CVT transmission, and front-wheel drive, youll enjoy a thrilling driving experience. The spacious interior features comfortable bucket seats, a tilt steering wheel, and a host of convenience features.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Civic Sport truly stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest Canadian days.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Never struggle with frosted mirrors again.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with confidence, knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of headlights that turn on and off automatically, ensuring optimal visibility.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Skip the hassle of fumbling for your keys with the ease of keyless entry.</li></ol><p>This 2024 Honda Civic Sport CVT is waiting for you at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. Come see it today!</p><p> </p>

2024 Honda Civic

41,283 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Honda Civic

Sport CVT

Watch This Vehicle
11912885

2024 Honda Civic

Sport CVT

Location

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6

613-932-4514

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,283KM
VIN 2HGFE2F55RH105699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a sporty and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2024 Honda Civic Sport CVT, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek blue sedan is in excellent condition with only 41,283km on the odometer, so you can be sure it's ready for many more adventures.

The Civic Sport is a head-turner, offering a blend of sportiness and practicality. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine, responsive CVT transmission, and front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy a thrilling driving experience. The spacious interior features comfortable bucket seats, a tilt steering wheel, and a host of convenience features.

Here are five features that make this Civic Sport truly stand out:

  1. Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest Canadian days.
  2. Heated Mirrors: Never struggle with frosted mirrors again.
  3. Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence, knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.
  4. Automatic Headlights: Enjoy the convenience of headlights that turn on and off automatically, ensuring optimal visibility.
  5. Keyless Entry: Skip the hassle of fumbling for your keys with the ease of keyless entry.

This 2024 Honda Civic Sport CVT is waiting for you at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. Come see it today!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2014 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH for sale in Cornwall, ON
2014 Jeep Compass 4WD 4DR NORTH 155,418 KM $7,488 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD for sale in Cornwall, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 135,218 KM $18,288 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD for sale in Cornwall, ON
2018 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD 148,618 KM $25,288 + tax & lic

Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-932-XXXX

(click to show)

613-932-4514

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stephen Fitzgerald Motors

613-932-4514

Contact Seller
2024 Honda Civic