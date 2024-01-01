$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Civic
Sport CVT
2024 Honda Civic
Sport CVT
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
125 Cornwall Centre Road, Cornwall, ON K6K 1K6
613-932-4514
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,283 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sporty and stylish sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2024 Honda Civic Sport CVT, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek blue sedan is in excellent condition with only 41,283km on the odometer, so you can be sure it's ready for many more adventures.
The Civic Sport is a head-turner, offering a blend of sportiness and practicality. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine, responsive CVT transmission, and front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy a thrilling driving experience. The spacious interior features comfortable bucket seats, a tilt steering wheel, and a host of convenience features.
Here are five features that make this Civic Sport truly stand out:
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest Canadian days.
- Heated Mirrors: Never struggle with frosted mirrors again.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence, knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spots.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy the convenience of headlights that turn on and off automatically, ensuring optimal visibility.
- Keyless Entry: Skip the hassle of fumbling for your keys with the ease of keyless entry.
This 2024 Honda Civic Sport CVT is waiting for you at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. Come see it today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Email Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-932-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-932-4514