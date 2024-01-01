$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Bow Tie Auto Sales
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
613-935-4676
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,543KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHLM4DG8SU857772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,543 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bow Tie Auto Sales
2012 Kia Rondo EX 214,734 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit Connect XLT 179,077 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 19,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Bow Tie Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bow Tie Auto Sales
532 Second St West, Cornwall, ON K6J 1H4
Call Dealer
613-935-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bow Tie Auto Sales
613-935-4676
2025 Hyundai Elantra