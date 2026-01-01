$18,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Z71
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Z71
Location
Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
2728 Courtice Rd, Courtice, ON L1E 2M7
289-274-6882
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
129,139KM
VIN 3GCUKSEC5EG342606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brownstone Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CC210A
- Mileage 129,139 KM
Vehicle Description
Trade-in, Local, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats!
By definition, a motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in it’s current condition. This vehicle is not certified and may not be drivable. Certification is available at additional cost.
All new for 2014, the Chevrolet Silverado has bold styling, impressive powertrain options, a comfortable and refined interior, and the right mix of technology. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Courtice.
The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500.
This 4X4 pickup has 129,139 km. It's Brownstone Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
Roy Nichols Motors is located in Courtice which is just east of Oshawa and west of Bowmanville. We offer an excellent selection of pre owned vehicles to choose from. To book a test drive or inquire about financing and leasing options, call one of our knowledgeable and professional staff today at (877) 725-5601.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtice. o~o
By definition, a motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in it’s current condition. This vehicle is not certified and may not be drivable. Certification is available at additional cost.
All new for 2014, the Chevrolet Silverado has bold styling, impressive powertrain options, a comfortable and refined interior, and the right mix of technology. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Courtice.
The Silverado 1500 is the result of almost a century of Chevy truck building know-how. All new for 2014, the Silverado combines proven power with its unparalleled fuel efficiency, a quiet pickup cabin with tough-as-nails ruggedness, and fantastic exterior design. The cabin is far quieter and more refined than the last generation, and the infotainment options and safety technology are fully modern with all of the latest features. Get the job done in the 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500.
This 4X4 pickup has 129,139 km. It's Brownstone Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
Roy Nichols Motors is located in Courtice which is just east of Oshawa and west of Bowmanville. We offer an excellent selection of pre owned vehicles to choose from. To book a test drive or inquire about financing and leasing options, call one of our knowledgeable and professional staff today at (877) 725-5601.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtice. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 129,139 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 162,719 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred 21,071 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Email Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
2728 Courtice Rd, Courtice, ON L1E 2M7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-274-XXXX(click to show)
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
289-274-6882
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500