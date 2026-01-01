$12,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
2728 Courtice Rd, Courtice, ON L1E 2M7
289-274-6882
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
63,540KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM5G7268317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CC316A
- Mileage 63,540 KM
Vehicle Description
Trade-in, One Owner, Local, Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Touch Screen!
An all-new design and chiseled good looks, the Chevrolet Cruze will take your breath away. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Courtice.
Technology, efficiency, and safety - three key words that best describe the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. The new design features for the 2016 Cruze include aerodynamic sculpting for a noticeably sportier appearance. But the 2016 Cruze wasn't just designed to look good, it's functional as well. It offers very comfortable seats, a larger trunk, and an easy to use dash, ensuring that your ride is as good as its looks!
This low mileage sedan has just 63,540 km. It's Kinetic Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
Roy Nichols Motors is located in Courtice which is just east of Oshawa and west of Bowmanville. We offer an excellent selection of pre owned vehicles to choose from. To book a test drive or inquire about financing and leasing options, call one of our knowledgeable and professional staff today at (877) 725-5601.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtice. o~o
An all-new design and chiseled good looks, the Chevrolet Cruze will take your breath away. This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Courtice.
Technology, efficiency, and safety - three key words that best describe the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. The new design features for the 2016 Cruze include aerodynamic sculpting for a noticeably sportier appearance. But the 2016 Cruze wasn't just designed to look good, it's functional as well. It offers very comfortable seats, a larger trunk, and an easy to use dash, ensuring that your ride is as good as its looks!
This low mileage sedan has just 63,540 km. It's Kinetic Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
Roy Nichols Motors is located in Courtice which is just east of Oshawa and west of Bowmanville. We offer an excellent selection of pre owned vehicles to choose from. To book a test drive or inquire about financing and leasing options, call one of our knowledgeable and professional staff today at (877) 725-5601.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtice. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Oil life monitoring system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window electric
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) LT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Lighting, interior, trunk compartment
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Antenna, integral rear window
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Safety
REAR CAMERA
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock with Duralife brake rotors
Exterior
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright beltline
Headlamps, halogen with automatic on/off and delay
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
2024 Chevrolet Trax LT 12,636 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT 63,540 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring 29,481 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Email Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
2728 Courtice Rd, Courtice, ON L1E 2M7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-274-XXXX(click to show)
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
289-274-6882
2016 Chevrolet Cruze