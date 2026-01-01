$13,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
2728 Courtice Rd, Courtice, ON L1E 2M7
289-274-6882
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
241,178KM
VIN 1GTV2MEC6HZ210040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CC255A
- Mileage 241,178 KM
Vehicle Description
Trade-in, One Owner, Local, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen!
By definition, a motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in it’s current condition. This vehicle is not certified and may not be drivable. Certification is available at additional cost.
Style meets substance inside this 2017 Sierra 1500. From the exceptional storage space in the center console, to its comfort and convenience features, this Sierra 1500 truly has no equal. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Courtice.
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package.
This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 241,178 km. It's Dark Slate Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control.
Roy Nichols Motors is located in Courtice which is just east of Oshawa and west of Bowmanville. We offer an excellent selection of pre owned vehicles to choose from. To book a test drive or inquire about financing and leasing options, call one of our knowledgeable and professional staff today at (877) 725-5601.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtice. o~o
By definition, a motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in it’s current condition. This vehicle is not certified and may not be drivable. Certification is available at additional cost.
Style meets substance inside this 2017 Sierra 1500. From the exceptional storage space in the center console, to its comfort and convenience features, this Sierra 1500 truly has no equal. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Courtice.
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package.
This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 241,178 km. It's Dark Slate Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control.
Roy Nichols Motors is located in Courtice which is just east of Oshawa and west of Bowmanville. We offer an excellent selection of pre owned vehicles to choose from. To book a test drive or inquire about financing and leasing options, call one of our knowledgeable and professional staff today at (877) 725-5601.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtice. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
2728 Courtice Rd, Courtice, ON L1E 2M7
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$13,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
289-274-6882
2017 GMC Sierra 1500