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<b>One Owner, Local, Ex-lease, Certified, Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!</b><br> <br> This Buick Encore GX is ready for wherever life takes you. This 2024 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Courtice.<br> <br>This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX.<br> <br>This low mileage SUV has just 8,844 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Its Sunrise Red Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And its got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.<br> <br/>This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And thats standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan . Youll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-725-5601.<br> <br/><br>Roy Nichols Motors is located in Courtice which is just east of Oshawa and west of Bowmanville. We offer an excellent selection of pre owned vehicles to choose from. To book a test drive or inquire about financing and leasing options, call one of our knowledgeable and professional staff today at (877) 725-5601. <br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtice. o~o

2024 Buick Encore GX

8,844 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14274272

2024 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Location

Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.

2728 Courtice Rd, Courtice, ON L1E 2M7

289-274-6882

Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
8,844KM
VIN KL4AMCSL1RB151314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUNRISE RED METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7633
  • Mileage 8,844 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Local, Ex-lease, Certified, Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning!

This Buick Encore GX is ready for wherever life takes you. This 2024 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Courtice.

This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX.

This low mileage SUV has just 8,844 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Sunrise Red Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.

This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan . You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-725-5601.


Roy Nichols Motors is located in Courtice which is just east of Oshawa and west of Bowmanville. We offer an excellent selection of pre owned vehicles to choose from. To book a test drive or inquire about financing and leasing options, call one of our knowledgeable and professional staff today at (877) 725-5601.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtice. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.

Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.

2728 Courtice Rd, Courtice, ON L1E 2M7
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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.

289-274-6882

2024 Buick Encore GX