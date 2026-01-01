$26,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2024 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
2728 Courtice Rd, Courtice, ON L1E 2M7
289-274-6882
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
12,636KM
VIN KL77LHE21RC231304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Blue accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P7626
- Mileage 12,636 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Ex-lease, Certified, Low Mileage, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
This Chevy Trax makes a return for 2024, with even more standard features and tech. This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Courtice.
All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax.
This low mileage SUV has just 12,636 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Summit White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan . You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-725-5601.
Roy Nichols Motors is located in Courtice which is just east of Oshawa and west of Bowmanville. We offer an excellent selection of pre owned vehicles to choose from. To book a test drive or inquire about financing and leasing options, call one of our knowledgeable and professional staff today at (877) 725-5601.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtice. o~o
This Chevy Trax makes a return for 2024, with even more standard features and tech. This 2024 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Courtice.
All new and redesigned for 2024, the ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2024 Trax.
This low mileage SUV has just 12,636 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Summit White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan . You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.If you are a student or recently graduated, you may also qualify for an additional $500 discount when a used GM vehicle is purchased. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 877-725-5601.
Roy Nichols Motors is located in Courtice which is just east of Oshawa and west of Bowmanville. We offer an excellent selection of pre owned vehicles to choose from. To book a test drive or inquire about financing and leasing options, call one of our knowledgeable and professional staff today at (877) 725-5601.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Courtice. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
2728 Courtice Rd, Courtice, ON L1E 2M7
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Roy Nichols Motors Ltd.
289-274-6882
2024 Chevrolet Trax