$4,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-410-2711
1946 Willys JEEP
CJ2
Location
Chernak Sales Inc
156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6
519-410-2711
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8529059
- VIN: v56782e557965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 20,473 MI
Vehicle Description
1946 Jeep CJ2 4 cylinder gas manual trans
As is, was running when parked
What you see is what you get
Bring a trailer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Chernak Sales Inc
Chernak Sales Inc
156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6