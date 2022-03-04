Menu
1946 Willys JEEP

20,473 MI

Details Description

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Chernak Sales Inc

519-410-2711

CJ2

Location

156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

20,473MI
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8529059
  • VIN: v56782e557965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 20,473 MI

Vehicle Description

1946 Jeep CJ2 4 cylinder gas manual trans

As is, was running when parked

What you see is what you get

Bring a trailer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

