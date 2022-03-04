Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Dodge Ram 1500

999,999 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Chernak Sales Inc

519-410-2711

Contact Seller
1999 Dodge Ram 1500

1999 Dodge Ram 1500

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Dodge Ram 1500

Location

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

519-410-2711

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8529062
  • VIN: 1b7hc13y5xj636774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

What you see is what you get

Bring a trailer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chernak Sales Inc

1946 Willys JEEP CJ2
 20,473 MI
$4,500 + tax & lic

Email Chernak Sales Inc

Chernak Sales Inc

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

Call Dealer

519-410-XXXX

(click to show)

519-410-2711

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory