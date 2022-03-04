Menu
2000 Chevrolet Tracker

999,999 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Chernak Sales Inc

519-410-2711

2000 Chevrolet Tracker

2000 Chevrolet Tracker

2000 Chevrolet Tracker

Location

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

519-410-2711

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Listing ID: 8529071
  VIN: 2cnbj13c3y6936565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

runs does not move

rear brakes are locked up

needs to be towed

sold as is

bring a trailer... w a winch!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

