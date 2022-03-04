$4,500+ tax & licensing
519-410-2711
2007 Chevrolet Silverado
LT1
Location
Chernak Sales Inc
156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,500
- Listing ID: 8529068
- VIN: 1gchc24u27e143628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 999,999 KM
Vehicle Description
sold as is
running 6.0 L engine
bring a trailer
Vehicle Features
