2008 Ford Ranger

137,506 KM

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Chernak Sales Inc

519-410-2711

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

XL

2008 Ford Ranger

XL

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

519-410-2711

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

137,506KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6533758
  VIN: 1FTYR10U98PA70682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 137,506 KM

Vehicle Description

No rust

Runs great

Tires are excellent

3L V-6

2 wheel drive

Reg cab

Full tuneup

Flairside box with bedliner

Sold Certified

financing available

Chernak Sales Inc.

Delhi Dealer

Member UCDA

Price plus tax and license fee

Calling is best

I answer the phone up to 11 pm. Leave msg I will call you back. Open evenings and weekends!

If you can read this add the car is still available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

519-410-2711

