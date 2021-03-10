2008 Ford Ranger

+ taxes & licensing
519-410-2711
156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6
519-410-2711
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Full tune up, engine oil, oil filter, air filter, spark plugs
New battery, rear u joint on drive shaft, rear shocks
Brakes are very good, so are the tires
No rust
Krown rust control application included
Medium tint on side and back window, box cap included and if you don't like it just 4 bolts to it take off.
Certified (already passed)
Just waiting on an alternator (Estimated delivery Tue, Apr 13-Tue, Apr 20) which will be brand new and installed
2 keys included
Not a 4x4, its rear wheel drive, does not have Air Conditioning, 3L V-6 Engine, automatic transmission
Can tow, has hitch and connector for a trailer.
Delhi Dealer
Member UCDA
Chernak Sales Inc.
Open by appointment only, please call and leave msg if I don't answer
We are open all day every day! Just call to view and drive.
Price plus tax and license fees
If you can read this ad this truck is still available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6