2008 Ford Ranger

138,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chernak Sales Inc

519-410-2711

2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2008 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

519-410-2711

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6817958
  VIN: 1FTYR10U98PA70682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Full tune up, engine oil, oil filter, air filter, spark plugs

New battery, rear u joint on drive shaft, rear shocks

Brakes are very good, so are the tires

No rust

Krown rust control application included

Medium tint on side and back window, box cap included and if you don't like it just 4 bolts to it take off.

Certified (already passed)

Just waiting on an alternator (Estimated delivery Tue, Apr 13-Tue, Apr 20) which will be brand new and installed

2 keys included

Not a 4x4, its rear wheel drive, does not have Air Conditioning, 3L V-6 Engine, automatic transmission

Can tow, has hitch and connector for a trailer.

Delhi Dealer

Member UCDA

Chernak Sales Inc.

Open by appointment only, please call and leave msg if I don't answer

We are open all day every day! Just call to view and drive.

Price plus tax and license fees

If you can read this ad this truck is still available

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Steel Wheels
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Split Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer

Chernak Sales Inc

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

519-410-2711

