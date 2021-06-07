2008 Smart fortwo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 6 9 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7283588

7283588 VIN: WMEEJ31X08K171722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 76,693 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.