2008 Smart fortwo

76,693 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chernak Sales Inc

519-410-2711

2008 Smart fortwo

2008 Smart fortwo

Pure

2008 Smart fortwo

Pure

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

519-410-2711

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,693KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7283588
  • VIN: WMEEJ31X08K171722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 76,693 KM

Vehicle Description

Great little run about and excellent on fuel

1L gas engine, auto

New: engine oil and filter, air filter, brakes, tires, brake lines, parking brake cables, rear brake cylinders, cabin air filter, 4 new TPMS sensors in the tires

Sold cert

Call to test drive this cute little car today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

519-410-XXXX

519-410-2711

