Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Altima

153,351 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Chernak Sales Inc

519-410-2711

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schaefer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

519-410-2711

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

153,351KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6390128
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP5AC110373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice clean car, no rust, very clean inside, leather interior, loaded car with hands free blue tooth, ipod connect, aux in

Krown Rust Control recently applied

New oil, oil filter, air filter, brakes

Winter tires on rims included

Sold Certified

financing available

Chernak Sales Inc.

Delhi Dealer

Member UCDA

Price plus tax and license fee

Calling is best

I answer the phone up to 11 pm. Leave msg I will call you back. Open evenings and weekends!

If you can read this add the car is still available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chernak Sales Inc

2011 Nissan Frontier S
 227,364 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Email Chernak Sales Inc

Chernak Sales Inc

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schaefer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

Call Dealer

519-410-XXXX

(click to show)

519-410-2711

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory