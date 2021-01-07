Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

98,157 KM

Details

$6,595

+ tax & licensing
$6,595

+ taxes & licensing

Chernak Sales Inc

519-410-2711

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS

Location

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schaefer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

519-410-2711

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,595

+ taxes & licensing

98,157KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6390104
  • VIN: KMHDC8AE5CU151152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,157 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean car, low KM

2L 4 cylinder engine, auto, A/C, heated seats, sun roof, loaded!

oil, oil filter, transmission fluid changed

new front and rear brakes

newer tires on allow rims

set of snow tires on rims included

2 keys, 2 fobs (remotes)

Krown Rust Control applied

sold certified

Autocheck provided to seller (similar to CarFax report)

financing available

Delhi Dealer

Chernak Sales Inc.

Member UCDA

Price plus tax, license extra

Calling is best, if you can read this ad the car is still available.

Come and test drive this car today.

By appointment only.

Please call today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

