Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Versa

165,896 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chernak Sales Inc

519-410-2711

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schaefer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

519-410-2711

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,896KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6390119
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP3CL377074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,896 KM

Vehicle Description

New - oil, oil filter, front brake pads and front rotors, spark plugs, paint, drive belt, thoroughly checked over and ready to go!

Krown Rust Control applied

detailed interior

sold certified

financing available

Delhi Dealer

Chernak Sales Inc.

Member UCDA

Price plus tax and license fees

Calling is best

If you can read this ad the car is still available

Call to book an appt to view and drive

Please call today!

We are open sun up to sun down 7 days a week!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chernak Sales Inc

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 98,157 KM
$6,595 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Frontier S
 227,364 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Email Chernak Sales Inc

Chernak Sales Inc

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schaefer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

Call Dealer

519-410-XXXX

(click to show)

519-410-2711

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory