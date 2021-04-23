Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Versa Note

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Chernak Sales Inc

519-410-2711

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SL

Location

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

519-410-2711

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7019531
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP0EL372261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent tune up, front end alignment

New alternator, front axles, lower control arms, tires (set of 4)

Krown rust control applied

Delhi Dealer

Chernak Sales Inc.

Member UCDA

Sold certified

Set of winter tires on rims included

Great on fuel, cheap to insure!

Nav, blue tooth, touch screen, line - in audio (nice entertainment system)

Come check out this vehicle today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chernak Sales Inc

2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 90,000 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 95,000 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Altima 2...
 153,351 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Chernak Sales Inc

Chernak Sales Inc

156 Schafer Side Rd, Delhi, ON N4B 2W6

Call Dealer

519-410-XXXX

(click to show)

519-410-2711

Quick Links
Directions Website