$5,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Nissan Versa
5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S
2010 Nissan Versa
5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S
Location
Country Automotive
772194 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0
519-938-8888
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,500KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1BC1CP3AL389951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Winter Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Country Automotive
2010 Nissan Versa 5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S 192,500 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" High Country 144,180 KM SOLD
Email Country Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Country Automotive
772194 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-938-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Country Automotive
519-938-8888
2010 Nissan Versa