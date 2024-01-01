Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Nissan Versa

192,500 KM

Details Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Versa

5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Versa

5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S

Location

Country Automotive

772194 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0

519-938-8888

  1. 1729516861
  2. 1729516868
  3. 1729516877
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CP3AL389951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Country Automotive

Used 2010 Nissan Versa 5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S for sale in Dundalk, ON
2010 Nissan Versa 5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S 192,500 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" High Country 144,180 KM SOLD
Used 2020 StarCraft Autumn Ridge 23 RLS for sale in Dundalk, ON
2020 StarCraft Autumn Ridge 23 RLS 0 SOLD

Email Country Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Country Automotive

Country Automotive

772194 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-938-XXXX

(click to show)

519-938-8888

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Country Automotive

519-938-8888

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Versa