2014 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2014 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

Country Automotive Sales

772188 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0

519-938-8888

Sale Price

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,645KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4728843
  • Stock #: 131645
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT2ES181580
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful looking Outdoorsman with loads of aftermarket upgrades.

6" Rough Country Lift Kit

Aftermarket Fuel Rims 

Aftermarket Light bar 

Aftermarket fog lights 

Afetrmarket Hood lights 

Rock lights in the Wheel wells. Blue or Red

Back Up Camera 

We provide full Disclosure on all of our Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles. This vehicle has been previously BRANDED and is now currently FIT. For any and all further details please call or emial us 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

