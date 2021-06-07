Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

90,171 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Country Automotive Sales

519-938-8888

2LT

2LT

Location

Country Automotive Sales

772188 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0

519-938-8888

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,171KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7303835
  • Stock #: C15B098
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB7F7259508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful looking 2015 Chevrolet Cruze. 2LT package Leather, Heated seats & Cooled seats, Sunroof, Navigaton, back up camera and so much more. Comes fully certified and ready to sell at this great price!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
WiFi Hotspot

Country Automotive Sales

Country Automotive Sales

772188 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0

