+ taxes & licensing
519-938-8888
772188 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0
519-938-8888
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful looking 2015 Chevrolet Cruze. 2LT package Leather, Heated seats & Cooled seats, Sunroof, Navigaton, back up camera and so much more. Comes fully certified and ready to sell at this great price!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
772188 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0