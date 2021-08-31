Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

244,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Country Automotive Sales

519-938-8888

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Country Automotive Sales

772188 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0

519-938-8888

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8028307
  • Stock #: R15B108
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT9FS510615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R15B108
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful ONE OWNER 2015 Ram 1500 Sport. Four Wheel Drive,5.7L HEMI, Heated and Cooled Seats, heated steering wheel, Leather, Navigation and so much more! Call or email today to book a viewing ! 

countryautomotivesales@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Country Automotive Sales

2015 Nissan Titan SV
 183,446 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Email Country Automotive Sales

Country Automotive Sales

Country Automotive Sales

772188 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0

Call Dealer

519-938-XXXX

(click to show)

519-938-8888

Quick Links
Directions Inventory