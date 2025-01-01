Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

Details Features

$52,295

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier

Watch This Vehicle
13173995

2020 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier

Location

Country Automotive

772194 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0

519-923-2886

  1. 1763045807
  2. 1763045807
  3. 1763045807
  4. 1763045807
  5. 1763045807
  6. 1763045807
  7. 1763045807
  8. 1763045807
  9. 1763045807
  10. 1763045807
  11. 1763045807
  12. 1763045807
  13. 1763045807
  14. 1763045807
  15. 1763045807
  16. 1763045807
  17. 1763045807
  18. 1763045807
  19. 1763045807
  20. 1763045807
  21. 1763045807
  22. 1763045807
  23. 1763045807
  24. 1763045807
  25. 1763045807
  26. 1763045807
  27. 1763045807
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$52,295

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1GNSKJKC8LR170002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Country Automotive

Used 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier for sale in Dundalk, ON
2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 0 MI $52,295 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier for sale in Dundalk, ON
2020 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 106,400 KM $51,250 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Dundalk, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 157,400 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Country Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Country Automotive

Country Automotive

772194 Hwy 10, Dundalk, ON N0C 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-923-XXXX

(click to show)

519-923-2886

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$52,295

+ taxes & licensing>

Country Automotive

519-923-2886

2020 Chevrolet Suburban