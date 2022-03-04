$21,995+ tax & licensing
1949 Ford Custom
Club
$21,995
- Listing ID: 8497676
- Stock #: 103608
- VIN: 8BA103608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 11,802 MI
Vehicle Description
VEHICLE YEAR: 1949
MANUFACTURER: Ford
MODEL: Custom Club Coupe
V.I.N.: 8BA103608
MILEAGE: 11, 802 miles
The subject vehicle is a 1949 Ford Custom Club Coupe. The previous family
has owned this vehicle since 1984. There is a binder full of documentation all
the way back to this purchase including any maintenance work, parts purchase,
restoration, prior appraisals, even gasoline purchases. The exterior colour is
white. The body is clean and straight, the paint is bright and clean and shows
very well. The paint and body were last done in the mid 1980s and still shows
well due to being driven in pleasant weather and stored indoors. Panel fit is
good and uniform, the doors, hood and trunk lid all open easily and close
tightly. The bumpers were rechromed at time of restoration and are still bright
and shiny with no pitting. The overall exterior conditions vey good. One minor
area to note is one taillight lens has been damaged. This lens is actually not an
original lens. Thankfully, the owner actually has the original glass lens in
perfect condition that were removed previously. These original lens can be
used to replace the damaged one. The owner also has the original fender
skirts and windshield visor, currently not mounted on the vehicle. The interior
is red cloth and was redone at time of restoration in the 1980s. It still presents
as new and is free from any rips, damage, or indication of wear. Inside and out
this vehicle is in very good condition. The interior features the original dash
with gauge package, AM radio and an after market ammeter. The engine is the
original 232 cubic inch flathead V8 coupled to a 3 speed manual transmission
that is column shifted as a three on the tree type system. The engine was rebuilt
when the vehicle was purchased by the owner's Father in 1984. It
starts easily and runs well with no detected or reported issues. Tires are Firestone
15 radials mounted on steel rims with chrome hubcaps. This is a fine
example of a vintage post-war Ford. This vehicle was the first post war design
of the big three (Ford, Chrysler, General Motors) and is popularly called the
shoe box Ford for its slabbed pontoon sides. These vehicles were credited
with saving post war Ford and influencing a new streamlined vehicle design
style for all manufacturers. This is a fine example of a vintage Shoebox Ford
Custom Club Coupe in very good overall condition. There are, in our opinion,
no limiting factors that adversely affect the value of this vehicle.
Conclusion
The age, condition, and features as well as current market conditions have a favorable
impact on the value of the 1949 Ford Custom Club Coupe. The demand for post war classics
of this style and quality is generally high.
