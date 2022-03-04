Menu
1949 Ford Custom

11,802 MI

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Club

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  • Stock #: 103608
  • VIN: 8BA103608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 11,802 MI

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE YEAR: 1949

MANUFACTURER: Ford

MODEL: Custom Club Coupe

V.I.N.: 8BA103608

MILEAGE: 11, 802 miles

The subject vehicle is a 1949 Ford Custom Club Coupe. The previous family

has owned this vehicle since 1984. There is a binder full of documentation all

the way back to this purchase including any maintenance work, parts purchase,

restoration, prior appraisals, even gasoline purchases. The exterior colour is

white. The body is clean and straight, the paint is bright and clean and shows

very well. The paint and body were last done in the mid 1980s and still shows

well due to being driven in pleasant weather and stored indoors. Panel fit is

good and uniform, the doors, hood and trunk lid all open easily and close

tightly. The bumpers were rechromed at time of restoration and are still bright

and shiny with no pitting. The overall exterior conditions vey good. One minor

area to note is one taillight lens has been damaged. This lens is actually not an

original lens. Thankfully, the owner actually has the original glass lens in

perfect condition that were removed previously. These original lens can be

used to replace the damaged one. The owner also has the original fender

skirts and windshield visor, currently not mounted on the vehicle. The interior

is red cloth and was redone at time of restoration in the 1980s. It still presents

as new and is free from any rips, damage, or indication of wear. Inside and out

this vehicle is in very good condition. The interior features the original dash

with gauge package, AM radio and an after market ammeter. The engine is the

original 232 cubic inch flathead V8 coupled to a 3 speed manual transmission

that is column shifted as a three on the tree type system. The engine was rebuilt

when the vehicle was purchased by the owner's Father in 1984. It

starts easily and runs well with no detected or reported issues. Tires are Firestone

15 radials mounted on steel rims with chrome hubcaps. This is a fine

example of a vintage post-war Ford. This vehicle was the first post war design

of the big three (Ford, Chrysler, General Motors) and is popularly called the

shoe box Ford for its slabbed pontoon sides. These vehicles were credited

with saving post war Ford and influencing a new streamlined vehicle design

style for all manufacturers. This is a fine example of a vintage Shoebox Ford

Custom Club Coupe in very good overall condition. There are, in our opinion,

no limiting factors that adversely affect the value of this vehicle.

Conclusion

The age, condition, and features as well as current market conditions have a favorable

impact on the value of the 1949 Ford Custom Club Coupe. The demand for post war classics

of this style and quality is generally high.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

