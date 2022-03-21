$21,750+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
1980 Chevrolet Camaro
Z28
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Used
- Listing ID: 8745866
- Stock #: 640335
- VIN: 1P87LAN5640335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is a 1980 Chevrolet Camaro with the 350. Beautiful shape and shifts nicely. Cosmetics in tact as well as interior. Equipped with an aftermarket stereo for ease of tuning. Shows very well as can be seen by the photos. Please call us to view this Car.
Dave's Auto Service
