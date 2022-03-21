Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1980 Chevrolet Camaro

0 KM

Details Description

$21,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
1980 Chevrolet Camaro

1980 Chevrolet Camaro

Z28

Watch This Vehicle

1980 Chevrolet Camaro

Z28

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8745866
  2. 8745866
  3. 8745866
  4. 8745866
  5. 8745866
  6. 8745866
  7. 8745866
  8. 8745866
  9. 8745866
  10. 8745866
  11. 8745866
  12. 8745866
  13. 8745866
  14. 8745866
  15. 8745866
  16. 8745866
  17. 8745866
  18. 8745866
  19. 8745866
  20. 8745866
  21. 8745866
  22. 8745866
  23. 8745866
  24. 8745866
  25. 8745866
  26. 8745866
  27. 8745866
  28. 8745866
  29. 8745866
  30. 8745866
  31. 8745866
  32. 8745866
  33. 8745866
  34. 8745866
  35. 8745866
Contact Seller

$21,750

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8745866
  • Stock #: 640335
  • VIN: 1P87LAN5640335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 640335
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a 1980 Chevrolet Camaro with the 350. Beautiful shape and shifts nicely. Cosmetics in tact as well as interior. Equipped with an aftermarket stereo for ease of tuning. Shows very well as can be seen by the photos. Please call us to view this Car. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

1980 Chevrolet Camar...
 0 KM
$21,750 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 53,807 KM
$17,750 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 192,142 KM
$8,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory