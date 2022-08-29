Menu
1984 Chevrolet C/K

0 KM

Details Description

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

1984 Chevrolet C/K

1984 Chevrolet C/K

10 Custom Deluxe 2WD

1984 Chevrolet C/K

10 Custom Deluxe 2WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9092095
  • Stock #: 109684
  • VIN: 2GCCC14D3E1109684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 109684
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

1984 Chevrolet C10. Dash says 106,465 kms but motor has been rebuilt and bored over to a 355 CC, 350 turbo trans., performance driveshaft, True dual custom and professionally installed exhaust from front to back. More info. to come! 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

