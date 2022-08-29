$22,000+ tax & licensing
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
1984 Chevrolet C/K
10 Custom Deluxe 2WD
Location
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Used
- Listing ID: 9092095
- Stock #: 109684
- VIN: 2GCCC14D3E1109684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 109684
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
1984 Chevrolet C10. Dash says 106,465 kms but motor has been rebuilt and bored over to a 355 CC, 350 turbo trans., performance driveshaft, True dual custom and professionally installed exhaust from front to back. More info. to come!
