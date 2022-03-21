$18,750+ tax & licensing
1990 Chevrolet Corvette
Convertible
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
- Listing ID: 8685941
- VIN: 1G1YY3383L5111530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The subject vehicle is a 1990 Chevrolet Corvette in very nice shape. Will be selling AS-IS but is in very good shape and dries beautifully. Many service records. Brand new wheels and tires in 2019. Proper exhaust work done in 2021 for the rear exhaust cut outs.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
