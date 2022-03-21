Menu
1990 Chevrolet Corvette

140,000 KM

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

1990 Chevrolet Corvette

1990 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible

1990 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8685941
  Stock #: 111530
  VIN: 1G1YY3383L5111530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 111530
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE YEAR: 1990

MANUFACTURER: Chevrolet

MODEL: Corvette

V.I.N.: 1G1YY3383L5111530

MILEAGE: 140,000 kms

The subject vehicle is a 1990 Chevrolet Corvette in very nice shape. Will be selling AS-IS but is in very good shape and dries beautifully. Many service records. Brand new wheels and tires in 2019. Proper exhaust work done in 2021 for the rear exhaust cut outs.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

