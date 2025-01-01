Menu
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *POWER WINDOWS*POWER SEAT*A/C* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

1997 Pontiac Firebird

237,577 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
1997 Pontiac Firebird

Formula Convertible 5.7 LT1 Auto New brakes and tires

12517348

1997 Pontiac Firebird

Formula Convertible 5.7 LT1 Auto New brakes and tires

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
237,577KM
VIN 2G2FV32P0V2220711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 237,577 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

1997 Pontiac Firebird