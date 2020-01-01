Menu
Account
Sign In

2001 Chevrolet Camaro

SS

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Chevrolet Camaro

SS

Location

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

530 Broad Street East, Dunnville, ON N1A 1G8

905-774-7657

Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4486752
  • Stock #: 12345
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This 2001 Camaro SS with T roof is in showroom condition with just  95,000kms! 5.7 LS1 V8 automatic with SS performance package gets you 320 horsepower. Carfax Clean.....No Accident History! Don't miss out on this soon to be classic. Loaded with many upgrades include premium after market sound system, dump valve for exhaust system and 4 brand new tires. Undercoated! Comes with Vintage vehicle report as well as a safety. Asking $ 20,000 OBO Can store until spring if needed. Thanks for looking

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 111,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 S
 98,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 95,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

Pete's Car Sales Ltd.

530 Broad Street East, Dunnville, ON N1A 1G8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-774-XXXX

(click to show)

905-774-7657

Alternate Numbers
1-888-577-7680

Send A Message