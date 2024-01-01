Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *AC*4x4*UNDEROILED HEAVILY*39 MAINTENANCE RECORDS*. This will be sold safetied and certified. Trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-49616455-7fff-1f17-dffb-2442c7da0348></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! </span></div>

2003 GMC Jimmy

90,835 KM

Details Description Features

$6,359

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 GMC Jimmy

SLS 4-Door 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2003 GMC Jimmy

SLS 4-Door 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Contact Seller

$6,359

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,835KM
VIN 1GKDT13X63K174756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,835 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *AC*4x4*UNDEROILED HEAVILY*39 MAINTENANCE RECORDS*. This will be sold safetied and certified. Trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 72,793 KM $16,599 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS Automatic for sale in Dunnville, ON
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS Automatic 240,385 KM $1,700 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali *NEW TIRES- GOODYEAR* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali *NEW TIRES- GOODYEAR* 136,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,359

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2003 GMC Jimmy