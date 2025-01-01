$26,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2004 Chevrolet Corvette
Convertible CERTIFIED
2004 Chevrolet Corvette
Convertible CERTIFIED
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,000KM
VIN 1G1YY32G545106114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 106114
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! NO ACCIDENTS! Equipped with *SOFT-TOP*5.7 L*AUTO-SHIFT*LEATHER* This Corvette will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
2004 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible CERTIFIED 125,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XL *Certification included* 241,608 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 64,838 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dave's Auto Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-972-XXXX(click to show)
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2004 Chevrolet Corvette