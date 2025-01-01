Menu
A family business of 28 years! NO ACCIDENTS! Equipped with *SOFT-TOP*5.7 L*AUTO-SHIFT*LEATHER* This Corvette will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

125,000 KM

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2004 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible CERTIFIED

12574001

2004 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible CERTIFIED

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
VIN 1G1YY32G545106114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 106114
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! NO ACCIDENTS! Equipped with *SOFT-TOP*5.7 L*AUTO-SHIFT*LEATHER* This Corvette will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2004 Chevrolet Corvette