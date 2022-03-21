Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Buick Rainier

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2005 Buick Rainier

2005 Buick Rainier

CXL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Buick Rainier

CXL AWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8660092
  2. 8660092
  3. 8660092
  4. 8660092
  5. 8660092
  6. 8660092
  7. 8660092
  8. 8660092
  9. 8660092
  10. 8660092
  11. 8660092
  12. 8660092
  13. 8660092
  14. 8660092
  15. 8660092
  16. 8660092
  17. 8660092
  18. 8660092
  19. 8660092
  20. 8660092
  21. 8660092
  22. 8660092
  23. 8660092
  24. 8660092
  25. 8660092
  26. 8660092
  27. 8660092
  28. 8660092
  29. 8660092
  30. 8660092
  31. 8660092
  32. 8660092
  33. 8660092
  34. 8660092
  35. 8660092
  36. 8660092
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8660092
  • Stock #: 289097
  • VIN: 5GADT13S252289097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 289097
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! This Ranier will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2005 Buick Rainier C...
 196,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE...
 161,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Tucson ...
 148,785 KM
$7,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory