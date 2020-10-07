Menu
2005 Dodge Ram 2500

354,081 KM

Details

$14,450

+ tax & licensing
$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

Laramie

2005 Dodge Ram 2500

Laramie

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

354,081KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6055140
  • Stock #: 755394
  • VIN: 3D7KS28C95G755394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 354,081 KM

Vehicle Description

***Excellent Body*** 4x4! Heated seats and Leather! LARAMIE! Undercoated! Get it before its gone. This Ram will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
6 PASSENGER
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

