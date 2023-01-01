2006 Lexus IS

$7,500 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 4 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9500710

9500710 Stock #: 000221

000221 VIN: jthck262665000221

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 000221

Mileage 140,443 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

