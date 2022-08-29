Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Express

239,056 KM

Details Description Features

$13,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Express

2007 Chevrolet Express

G3500 Extended Cargo 92 SERVICE RECORDS!

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Express

G3500 Extended Cargo 92 SERVICE RECORDS!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9019870
  2. 9019870
  3. 9019870
  4. 9019870
  5. 9019870
  6. 9019870
  7. 9019870
  8. 9019870
  9. 9019870
  10. 9019870
  11. 9019870
  12. 9019870
  13. 9019870
  14. 9019870
  15. 9019870
  16. 9019870
  17. 9019870
  18. 9019870
  19. 9019870
  20. 9019870
  21. 9019870
  22. 9019870
  23. 9019870
  24. 9019870
  25. 9019870
  26. 9019870
  27. 9019870
Contact Seller

$13,350

+ taxes & licensing

239,056KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9019870
  • Stock #: 186945A
  • VIN: 1GCHG39V571186945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 186945A
  • Mileage 239,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with the 4.8 L, a tow hitch and AC. This Express will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Daytime Running Lights
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2007 Chevrolet Expre...
 239,056 KM
$13,350 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 95,600 KM
$14,750 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S ...
 91,000 KM
$19,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory