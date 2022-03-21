Menu
2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

221,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Base

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser

Base

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8968912
  Stock #: 562733
  VIN: 3A4FY48B07T562733

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 562733
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with AC. This Pt cruiser will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

