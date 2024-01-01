Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *6.0 L*4x4*FIFTH WHEEL*LEATHER HEATED SEATS* This Sierra will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-84574774-7fff-bd43-8344-3c5ec069c496></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! </span></div>

2007 GMC Sierra

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 GMC Sierra

Classic 1500 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2007 GMC Sierra

Classic 1500 SL

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,000KM
VIN 2GTFK19Y971500353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *6.0 L*4x4*FIFTH WHEEL*LEATHER HEATED SEATS* This Sierra will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium No Accidents! Gorgeous! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Ford Edge Titanium No Accidents! Gorgeous! 167,506 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Journey R/T AWD Leather!AWD!V-6! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Dodge Journey R/T AWD Leather!AWD!V-6! 162,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Toyota Camry LE 149,782 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2007 GMC Sierra