Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Nissan Sentra

138,484 KM

Details Description Features

$4,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2007 Nissan Sentra

2007 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 5619150
  2. 5619150
  3. 5619150
  4. 5619150
  5. 5619150
  6. 5619150
  7. 5619150
  8. 5619150
  9. 5619150
  10. 5619150
  11. 5619150
  12. 5619150
  13. 5619150
  14. 5619150
  15. 5619150
  16. 5619150
  17. 5619150
  18. 5619150
  19. 5619150
  20. 5619150
  21. 5619150
  22. 5619150
  23. 5619150
  24. 5619150
  25. 5619150
  26. 5619150
  27. 5619150
Contact Seller

$4,450

+ taxes & licensing

138,484KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5619150
  • Stock #: 661729
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E77L661729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 661729
  • Mileage 138,484 KM

Vehicle Description

This Versa will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
CD Player
5 Passenger
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Accident Free
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2010 Nissan Versa 1....
 236,324 KM
$3,450 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Accent
 118,168 KM
$8,450 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul Ex Ex
 153,550 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory